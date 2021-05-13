Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 4,700 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CROX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $51,847,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,993,000 after buying an additional 582,682 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $34,119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 305,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,157,000 after buying an additional 208,987 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.11. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $109.91.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,016 shares of company stock worth $10,492,025. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.