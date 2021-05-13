Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 13,400 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $74.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

In related news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,498 shares of company stock valued at $272,016. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.