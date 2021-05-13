Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 27,400 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 124.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APAM opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

