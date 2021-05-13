Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 6,400 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $100.14 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average is $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.