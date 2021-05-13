Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,798,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,784,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 293,811 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,591,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,739,000 after purchasing an additional 204,535 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBC stock opened at $141.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.26.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

