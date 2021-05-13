Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,123 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 282.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 342,713 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 143,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FL opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

