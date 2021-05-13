Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

AMKR stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 8,207 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $198,691.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,399.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 65,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $1,513,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,166.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,457 shares of company stock worth $4,558,573. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.