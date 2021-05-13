Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $64.31 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.