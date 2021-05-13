Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $220.63 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.82 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

