VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VNRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on VolitionRx in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis raised their price target on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

