Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Vroom updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.580–0.510 EPS and its Q2 guidance to ($0.58-0.51) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.00. 382,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,973. Vroom has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32.

Get Vroom alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on VRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $313,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,630.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Adam Valkin sold 582,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $21,878,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,548,872 shares of company stock worth $57,843,312 over the last ninety days.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.