Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €15.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €22.30 ($26.24).

Shares of ETR WAC opened at €24.40 ($28.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.65. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of €10.40 ($12.24) and a 52-week high of €25.10 ($29.53). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €18.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.40.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

