Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 583,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $79,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geier Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 484,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,750,000 after acquiring an additional 359,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.26. The stock had a trading volume of 173,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,820,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

