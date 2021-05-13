Waters (NYSE:WAT) Given New $300.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a c rating to an a- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.56.

Get Waters alerts:

NYSE WAT traded up $8.85 on Wednesday, hitting $312.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,445. Waters has a 52-week low of $171.38 and a 52-week high of $320.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.09 and a 200-day moving average of $265.26.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.