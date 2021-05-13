Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $24.33 on Thursday. Wayside Technology Group has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $71.45 million for the quarter.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, Director Carol Dibattiste purchased 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,376.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

