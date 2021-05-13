Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $130,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $129,703,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,046 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,233,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,247,000 after acquiring an additional 732,456 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,793,000. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,480,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,262,000 after purchasing an additional 568,166 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

