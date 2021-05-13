Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $144,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMB. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

NYSEARCA:SMB opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $18.21.

VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

