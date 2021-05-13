Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $144,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMB. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

NYSEARCA:SMB opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $18.21.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

