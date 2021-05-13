Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Welltower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Welltower by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after acquiring an additional 989,664 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
