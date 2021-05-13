Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,065 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $136,676,000 after buying an additional 1,188,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,574,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,227,259,000 after purchasing an additional 494,023 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,113.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 527,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,464,000 after buying an additional 483,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $50,878,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $120.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.29. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.54) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.