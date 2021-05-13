Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE ROP opened at $429.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.76 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.