Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.06% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth $643,000.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of CSB opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.27. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $66.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.