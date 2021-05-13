Wedbush Comments on Stoke Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02).

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STOK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

STOK stock opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after acquiring an additional 423,844 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,999,000 after buying an additional 138,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,424,000 after buying an additional 379,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after buying an additional 21,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $606,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $1,765,800.00. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

