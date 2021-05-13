Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.64). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $303,394.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,564.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $74,508.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $380,075.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

