Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chimerix (CMRX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX):

5/12/2021 – Chimerix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

5/12/2021 – Chimerix had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Chimerix had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Chimerix is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Chimerix is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Chimerix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Chimerix is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Chimerix is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 21.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 113,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 9.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

