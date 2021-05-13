Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Straumann (SAUHY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Straumann (OTCMKTS: SAUHY):

5/5/2021 – Straumann had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/3/2021 – Straumann had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/30/2021 – Straumann was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

4/30/2021 – Straumann had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/13/2021 – Straumann had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

OTCMKTS SAUHY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.58. 5,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,760. Straumann Holding AG has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.22.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Holding AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann Holding AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.