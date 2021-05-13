Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Price Target to $40.00

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

NYSE:HE opened at $43.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.