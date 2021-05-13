Wells Fargo & Company Increases EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target to $5.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

Shares of ENLC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,925. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 51,593 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 241,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 44,545 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $2,843,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,021,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 50,686 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

