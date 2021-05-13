WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Raised to $120.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.

Shares of WCC opened at $102.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average is $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $111.95.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at $215,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $771,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after purchasing an additional 167,807 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,834,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

