WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Raised to $120.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.
Shares of WCC opened at $102.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average is $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $111.95.
In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at $215,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $771,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after purchasing an additional 167,807 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,834,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
