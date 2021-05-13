Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 6,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 30,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

WNARF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Western Areas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Western Areas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

