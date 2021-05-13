Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Raised to C$2.90 at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.90 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.35 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.63.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Shares of TSE WEF opened at C$2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.47. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.58. The company has a market cap of C$839.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$318.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Forest Products will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.