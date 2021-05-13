WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.20. WEX posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $8.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

Shares of WEX opened at $187.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.70.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 17,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $3,762,496.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,567,000 after buying an additional 154,575 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in WEX by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,646,000 after purchasing an additional 259,466 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,719,000 after purchasing an additional 114,733 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 658,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,735,000 after purchasing an additional 68,817 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

