Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

NYSE WY opened at $37.62 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $41.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 186,386 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,915,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

