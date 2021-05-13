Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Charles R. Morrison Sells 3,000 Shares

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Charles R. Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of Wingstop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $132.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day moving average of $137.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Wingstop by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,482,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Wingstop by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

