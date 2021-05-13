Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $375.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.68.

Wix.com stock opened at $239.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.90 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.63. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $162.18 and a 52 week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

