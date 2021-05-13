Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WZZAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners downgraded Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $75.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average is $62.77.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

