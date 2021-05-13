WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in WNS were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WNS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WNS by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. WNS has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.02.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

