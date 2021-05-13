Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) PT Raised to $45.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.45.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $56,384.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $786,539. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

