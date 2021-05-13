Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Paul Donovan Sells 5,383 Shares

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $700,059.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $118.80 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.31.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 333.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 272.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.