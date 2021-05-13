Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.80. 363,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,326. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $240,713.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,512 shares of company stock worth $15,977,354 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Woodward by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.