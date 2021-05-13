Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CFO Sells $821,520.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $89.03 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average of $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Workiva by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

