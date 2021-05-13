Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 104,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 43,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 50,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 119,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $199.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

