xRhodium Market Capitalization Tops $6.45 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.16 or 0.00010368 BTC on popular exchanges. xRhodium has a market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $3,548.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009905 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006272 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000817 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00038983 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001047 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001912 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00058070 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

