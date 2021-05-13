Yatsen (YSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Yatsen to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Yatsen has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $300.63 million during the quarter.

YSG stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07. Yatsen has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. 86 Research assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

