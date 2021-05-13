Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Issues Earnings Results

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%.

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 66,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,988. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.17.

YTEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

