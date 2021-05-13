YOU COIN (YOU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.10 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $6.10 million and $944,226.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00085257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00019262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $500.22 or 0.01018915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00065389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00109766 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059176 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

