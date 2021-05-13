YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%.

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,102. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.75.

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

