Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Holdings Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Yum China by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUMC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

Yum China stock opened at $60.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $64.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Yum China’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

