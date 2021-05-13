Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,745,000 after buying an additional 264,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $270,868,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,599,000 after buying an additional 178,572 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $79,643,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $60.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.