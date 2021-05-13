Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Brokerages expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to report sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EHC. Raymond James raised their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

NYSE EHC traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $87.12. 565,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,620. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $58.99 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.51. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.