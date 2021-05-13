Zacks: Analysts Expect Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to Post $1.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

LOPE stock opened at $93.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.85 and a 200 day moving average of $96.90.

In other news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,736.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,258,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,594 shares in the company, valued at $15,707,246.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

